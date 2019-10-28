Crash at Brigham Road intersection blocks, diverts traffic for nearly an hour

ST. GEORGE — Eastbound traffic on Brigham Road was temporarily blocked by a two-vehicle crash at the River Road intersection Monday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m., a man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck heading north on River Road toward the intersection to make a left turn into the westbound lanes of Brigham Road. However, the driver misjudged the distance between the truck and a southbound Subaru Baja when he made the turn, St. George Police Sgt. Wade Johnson said.

The Subaru and Chevy collided with the front of the Subaru taking the brunt of the damage. The truck took the impact on the passenger side with some damage to the mid-section of the vehicle.

The Subaru was rendered inoperable and had to be towed away while the Chevy remained drivable.

No injuries resulted from the crash and the driver of the Chevy was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic, Johnson said.

Due to the position of the collision in the intersection, police had to block westbound traffic on Brigham Road that was intending to turn north onto River Road. Traffic backed up for a short while before being diverted onto Bloomington Hills Drive.

The scene was cleared by 6 p.m.

