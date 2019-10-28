Minivans collide at intersection when driver tries to pass stalled vehicle

Scene of a collision involving two minivans, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 27, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Penny Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Two minivans collided at a Cedar City intersection Sunday night, resulting in a citation being issued to one of the drivers.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. where 200 North (state Route 56) meets Airport Road.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock said the driver of a white Chrysler minivan that had been heading east on SR 56 was attempting to turn left onto northbound Airport Road.

“The Chrysler van failed to yield the right of way by going around a stalled vehicle in the turning lane,” Pollock said. “It turned in front of a silver Honda Odyssey that was westbound on SR 56.”

No serious injuries were reported. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The driver of the Chrysler received a citation for failing to yield, Pollock said.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.