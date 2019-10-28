August 12, 1987 – October 22, 2019

Jason Bud Branham, 32, passed away in St. George, Utah on Oct. 22, 2019, at home with his parents at his bedside. His passing was the result of a 14-month battle with Glioma Brain Cancer. He was born on Aug. 12, 1987 in St. George, Utah to Bud and Ellen Branham. In sixth grade, his family moved to Riverside, Iowa, where he graduated from Highland High School.

At 6’4”, Jason was tall, lanky, agile and strong. He could climb anything and was always up for a challenge. He was passionate about bull riding and rode his first steer at 2-years-old and last bull shortly before his diagnosis. Despite his height, he was a successful bull rider, competing and winning throughout the Midwest.

Jason worked construction and particularly enjoyed framing for both home and commercial properties. He loved all food and was never a picky eater, often creating food combinations from leftovers that made his family cringe. He loved hunting with his dad, playing video games, wearing crazy socks and listening to classic rock, old country and rap music. He was an amazing uncle and loved being around his nieces and nephews.

Jason is loved dearly by his family and will be greatly missed. Despite the many challenges his diagnosis presented over the past year, he handled them with grace and zero complaints.

He is survived by his parents, Bud and Ellen Branham of St. George, Utah; sisters Tina Tubbs (Blake) of Fruitland, Idaho, Jessie Price (Robert) of Bountiful, Utah and Kristi Dawn Brokaw (Nate) of Grimes, Iowa; nieces and nephews Gunner Hardy, Nyah Tubbs, KaBella Price, Treyson Tubbs, Ruger Price, Citori Price, Brecken Tubbs, Junuh Brokaw and Penley Brokaw; grandparents Garn and Dorothy Huntington of St. George, Utah and Dean Branham of Glade Park, Colorado; as well as other aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and loved ones throughout the United States. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Bessie Branham.

Ride a bull cowboy,

Put a leg on each side,

Keep your mind in the middle,

Don’t look at the ground,

When the eight-second buzzer rings,

This cowboy will get his wings.

Love, Mom

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary. Visitations will be Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

The family is grateful for the many that served and cared for Jason. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center in Iowa City, Iowa or Alliance Home Health & Hospice in St. George, Utah.

