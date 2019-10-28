October 6, 1929 – October 22, 2019

The family of Barbara Choules Neeley Bauer announce her peaceful passing on Oct. 22, 2019, at her home in Farmington, Utah, following 90 full years. Born in Fairview, Idaho on Oct. 6, 1929 to Alma and Leda Larsen Choules.

Barbara had 5 siblings. She spent her formative years on the family farm in Fairview and Preston, Idaho. She attended Preston High School. After high school, she attended college at Idaho State.

She later met Kent Neeley and the two married in the Logan Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple. They spent their early married years living in Preston, Idaho and Logan, Utah, then moved to Salt Lake City, Utah. They had five children together. Kent and Barbara later divorced.

Barbara met and dated Orian J. Bauer, (OJ). They married on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1970. They were later sealed in the St. George, Utah, Temple. They lived in Panguitch, Utah. After Orian retired, they moved to St. George, Utah, where they spent their happy retired years.

Barbara was an active member in the LDS Church, where she served diligently in her callings. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband Orian J. Bauer, her son Robert Todd Neeley, her parents, Alma and Leda Choules, and her siblings Ann, Bill, Beth and Sandra. She is survived by her children Jeffrey, Nicholas Neeley, Nanette Nay, (Joe), and Jennifer Thompson, (Michael), along with 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, a brother Phillip and sister-in-law Kliss Choules.