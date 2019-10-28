Officials say driver ran stop sign, caused 3-vehicle collision

ST. GEORGE — Officials were called to the scene of a three-vehicle collision after a driver ignored a stop sign Monday morning.

St. George Police Sgt. Tyrell Bangerter told St. George News a silver Ford Mustang was traveling north on 300 West just after 9 a.m. when it approached the intersection of 300 West and 100 South.

At the same time, a silver Saturn Ion traveling east and gold Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling west on 100 South entered the intersection as well. The Saturn and Chevrolet had the right of way in the intersection as there is no stop sign.

The Ford entered the intersection, ignoring the stop sign on 300 West and colliding with the Saturn. The force of the collision caused the Saturn to strike the Chevrolet.

The driver of the Saturn was transported to the hospital with back and neck injuries and the Saturn’s passenger sustained minor injuries, including scrapes and bruises. The Ford and the Saturn were rendered disabled and towed from the scene.

Traffic on 100 South was affected in both directions as first responders assessed and cleared the scene.

The driver of the Mustang was issued a citation for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.