Man severely injures hand while setting off fireworks in his apartment

ST. GEORGE — Residents of an apartment complex in Washington City woke to a bang and flashing lights after a man sustained severe injuries while setting off fireworks near the entrance of his unit Saturday morning.

Washington City Police Sgt. Kory Klotz told St. George News a 47-year-old man was transported to the hospital with severe injuries to his right hand and wrist after allegedly igniting a firework in or near the entrance of his home.

At midnight Saturday morning, first responders received a call to 300 N. Quail Ridge Drive in Washington where the man was found unconscious.

Officials placed a tourniquet on the man and provided aid while they waited for emergency medical services to arrive on scene. Washington City Police and Fire departments assessed the scene and found the man had used a mortar-type, aerial firework in or near the entrance of the apartment, as apparent by marks from the firework hitting the front door.

“He tried to cover it or put his hand over it,” Klotz said. “It went off in his hand. It caused heavy damage to his hand. I don’t know if he’ll be able to keep it or not. I don’t know any of the specifics, but it was in bad shape.”

Officers had been searching the area earlier that day after receiving reports of loud noises from residents, but they were unable to locate anything out of the ordinary. Klotz said officials suspect the man had been launching fireworks earlier in the day.

There were no apparent signs of alcohol use, and the fire department did not find any additional homemade incendiary devices or materials.

Klotz said officials have not issued a citation at this time, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.