‘Boo Dash’ 5k scares up family fun at annual fall festival

IVINS — Ghosts, goblins and creepy creatures of all ages strapped on their running shoes to celebrate Halloween at the “Boo Dash” 5k and fall festival last Saturday.

For the second year in a row, Rocky Vista University hosted a family-friendly event that encouraged everyone to don their craziest costumes and gather together for a foot race intended to create smiles and benefit the Washington County School District. Featuring Halloween music, trick or treating on the course and “Boo Dash” selfie stations, runners were able get their scare on and run for fun at the same time.

“It’s so much fun,” Planet 105.1 morning show host Colleen Rue said. “Three hundred racers, all costumed, all out on the streets of Ivins City.”

The event wasn’t timed, so it’s just an absolute fun run, said St. George Running Center’s Steve Hooper, who helped organize the race.

“It’s basically up to your own pace and there’s no pressure,” he said, adding it is just a good excuse to get out and enjoy a healthy activity with the family.

The first three male and female finishers received prizes from the St. George Running Center.

First-place finisher, Brady Olson, who finished the race easily ahead of the pack, said he used to be on Southern Utah University’s cross-country running team and may have had a bit of an unfair advantage.

“Just a lot of it,” Olson said.

Mishaelle Blauer also came through the course quickly dressed in blue as Cinderella. The first female to cross the finish line said she didn’t want her step-sisters to catch up to her.

This year’s signature race t-shirts were provided by the Lifetime Store and each finisher received a huge, skull medal from Discount Mattress. Two dollars from every race entry was donated to the Washington County School District.

Following the race, the Snow Canyon Jazz Band entertained the fall festival that included a costume contest, a giant blow-up obstacle course and a human “Operation” game in which kids performed surgery on Jell-O brains with real surgical instruments.

