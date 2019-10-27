Photo gallery: Hundreds of sheep parade down Main Street at annual livestock festival

CEDAR CITY — It wasn’t just for mutton. Or maybe it was.

Hundreds of people lined Cedar City’s Main Street Saturday morning to witness the popular sheep parade that has become a traditional part of the Cedar Livestock and Heritage Festival’s annual celebration.

The procession included riders on horseback, tractors and other farm machinery, plus numerous trailers used by sheepherders, ranging from vintage to modern. Kids scrambled to gather candy thrown onto the street as the procession went by.

Chad Reid served as this year’s grand marshal, riding with his family in a wagon at the front of the parade.

Then, as the hourlong event came to a close, hundreds of woolly sheep came moseying down Main, much to the delight of bystanders.

To catch the sights and sounds of the parade, check out the video above and the photo gallery below.

The four-day festival wraps up on Sunday. For more information, visit the festival’s website.

