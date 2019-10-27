10-year-old in critical condition after rollover on I-15

ST. GEORGE — Three people were injured in single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 15 Sunday afternoon.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Pastor, a blue Isuzu Rodeo was traveling southbound on I-15 near mile marker 13 when the vehicle drifted off of the left side of the road. The adult male driver overcorrected to the right before driving off of the right shoulder around 3 p.m.

The driver lost control of the vehicle before it rolled multiple times. A 10-year-old male passenger was fully ejected from the vehicle during the incident.

The male driver and adult female passenger sustained minor injuries. The 10-year-old boy sustained a severe head injury and was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center via Gold Cross Ambulance before he was airlifted to the University Medical Center in Las Vegas in critical condition shortly his arrival.

All three occupants were wearing seat belts, although it is unclear if they were being used properly.

Pastor said the centrifugal force of the rolling vehicle could have caused the boy to be ejected, although he also could have been “sucked out” of the seatbelt if he had a small enough frame.

There is no reason to believe there was a mechanical issue at this time, Pastor said. Officials suspect drowsy driving may be the cause of the incident.

“Watch your speeds,” Pastor said. “Be aware and take breaks if you’re tired. Go to sleep, get off the road and get a good rest before you continue on.”

