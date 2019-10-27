Ask a Local Expert: Are Utahns more prone to getting skin cancer?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — According to a recent article, Utah has the highest rate of skin cancer in the nation.

While Utah does not have the highest rates for all cancers, the state does see more cases of melanoma than any other.

“In Utah, we had a rate of 41.2 cases of melanoma per 100,000 people, which is about twice the national average,” board-certified Southern Utah dermatologist Dr. Steven Peine said.

With a rate that high, Peine said people in our state should be concerned, because we don’t really know for sure why Utahns seem more apt to contracting the disease. One thing the article stated was that people from more northern climates might be less prone to protecting themselves from the sun.

“We do have a lot of people up in northern Utah that are in cold climates, although Southern Utah it’s not the case. There could also be a genetic component to it … certain families we know are more prone to getting melanomas and it could be the genetic predisposition of this area.”

Skin cancer can manifest in many different ways, from a sore that just will not heal, to a mole that’s changing size.

The question many people ask is, “how do I know if I have skin cancer.” Peine typically tells people that if they have a sore on them that is just not healing and it’s been over a month, then they should schedule an appointment with their dermatologist to have it examined.

“Take the necessary precautions, protect yourself from the sun, stay out of the sun when it’s at it’s highest, and if you’re worried about anything, get checked. There’s nothing inherently dangerous about Utah, it’s a beautiful place to live.”

