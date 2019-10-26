No Filter: A day in the life of a Southern Utah zombie

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Halloween, with all the monsters and creatures creeping around, is Will Seaton’s favorite time of the year.

On this special Halloween episode of “No Filter,” Grady Sinclair takes his friend to track down the undead and find what it’s like for a day in the life of a zombie living in Southern Utah.

Watch Grady and Will spend a day in the life of the undead in this week’s episode of “No Filter” in the media player above.

A basic day for zombie-like Brad starts the same as everybody else, drinking a cup of coffee and looking forward to a productive day at work. The undead need jobs too — they give their all, putting the “dead” in dedicated employee.

“Sometimes you lose a limb here and there,” explained Brad, but that’s fine, as long as nobody’s complaining to human resources.

“Most of us are all human beings and we deserve to be treated with some kindness,” Seaton said.

Is it really OK to hire a zombie in 2019? Can they get along with coworkers and contribute to the company’s bottom line?

Find out on this week’s episode of “No Filter.”

