Class 4A state volleyball tournament bracket released

Snow Canyon sweeps Cedar 3-0 to claim a share of the Region 9 volleyball title, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 22, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The Utah High School Activities Association released the bracket for the Class 4A state tournament, which has four Region 9 teams getting a bye in the first round. Two other region teams, Hurricane and Dixie, will be hosting home playoff games in the first round.

No. 18 Pine View will take on Region 9 foe No. 15 Dixie at Dixie, No. 12 Hurricane will play No. 21 Ben Lomond at home and No. 17 Canyon View will travel to No. 16 Bear River. All of these games will be played on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The rest of the matches will be played at the UCCU Center on the campus of Utah Valley University on Oct. 29 and 30.

In the second round, two more Region 9 teams will face off, No. 7 Snow Canyon vs. No. 10 Cedar. The two teams were in a tight race with Desert Hills for a share of the Region 9 title, but Snow Canyon swept Cedar in the last game of region play to become region co-champions.

Final RPI rankings

No. 7 Snow Canyon

No. 9 Desert Hills

No. 10 Cedar

No. 11 Crimson Cliffs

No. 12 Hurricane

No. 15 Dixie

No. 17 Canyon View

No. 18 Pine View

First round – All games schedule for 1 p.m. on Saturday.

No. 17 Canyon View @ No. 16 Bear River

No. 21 Ben Lomond @ No. 12 Hurricane

No. 18 Pine View @ No. 15 Dixie

Second and third round – Oct. 29 – Games played at UCCU Center at Utah Valley University

No. 9 Desert Hills vs No. 8 Uintah – 4 p.m. on Court 1

No.5 Stansbury vs Winner Hurricane/Ben Lomond – 4 p.m. on Court 4

No. 2 Mountain Crest vs Winner Dixie/Pine View – 5:30 p.m. on Court 2

No. 7 Snow Canyon vs No. 10 Cedar – 5:30 p.m. on Court 1

No. 6 Green Canyon vs No. 11 Crimson Cliffs – 5:30 p.m. on Court 4

Third round games will be played same day. All other games are TBD.

