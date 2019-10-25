High-speed chase ends in rollover, ejection on Southern Parkway

Stock image | Photo by Chalabala/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A high-speed chase ended with a rollover and ejection on the Southern Parkway Thursday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to be on the lookout for a vehicle driven by a woman who had hit a light pole in Washington City.

When police at the scene tried to contact her, she fled, resulting in the “be on the look out,” or BOLO alert, being issued to other law enforcement, Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Graham Hancock said.

Sheriff’s deputies encountered the woman’s vehicle and pursued it onto southbound Interstate 15, with the driver then taking Exit 2 onto state Route 7 — the Southern Parkway.

At one point, the chase reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.

After getting onto the Southern Parkway, the woman crossed over the median and was driving in the wrong lane, Hancock said.

The tires of the woman’s vehicle had also become disabled and she was driving on the rims, Hancock added, through he couldn’t confirm if spikes had been placed in the woman’s path at some point during the pursuit.

The woman began to lose control of her vehicle, and it rolled. She was ejected from the vehicle around milepost 6.5 on SR-7.

Sheriff’s deputies blocked off the roadway until an ambulance arrived to take the woman to Dixie Regional Medical Center. Hancock said he did not know the extent of her injuries.

Pending offenses the woman faces include DUI, reckless driving, possessing a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a restricted individual, Hancock said.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.