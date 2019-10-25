2 sent to hospital after UTV goes airborne on Sand Mountain

Written by Mori Kessler
October 25, 2019
In this file photo shown for illustration purposes, off-road vehicles traverse Sand Mountain in Sand Hollow State Park, Utah, April 20, 2013 | Photo by Dave Amodt, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An off-road vehicle crash in Sand Hollow State Park sent two people to the hospital Friday.

Around 4:15 p.m., state park rangers and emergency responders were alerted to a crash involving a utility-task vehicle on Sand Mountain that involved three people, Park Manager Jonathan Hunt said.

The crash occurred as the UTV was running through soft sand and hit a patch of slick rock that caused the vehicle to go airborne, possibly as high as 30 feet, Hunt said.

The UTV landed on its front right side and rolled before coming to a stop. Of the UTV’s three occupants, one said they were experiencing back pain while another said they had head and neck pain and had a cut on their head. The third occupant was reportedly uninjured.

The individuals with the back and head pain were taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George for examination.

The three UTV riders weren’t wearing helmets, Hunt said, and while they are not required past age 16 by state law, state parks personnel highly encourage their use while on ATVs and similar vehicles.

“We encourage everyone to wear helmets, regardless of age,” Hunt said.

