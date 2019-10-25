March 17, 1936 – Oct. 24, 2019

Fred E. Gipson passed away Oct. 24, 2019, He was born March 17, 1936, to Levy and Alice Gibson in Amite, Louisiana. He grew up in Picayune, Mississippi. Fred served three years in the National Guard and four years in the Navy. He was assigned to the USS Helena visiting many Asian ports.

His love of travel lead him to a career with Delta Airlines. He was based in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Los Angeles, California, and Las Vegas, Nevada. His second career was with the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Fred is survived by his wife of 58 years, Virginia; daughters: Cheryl (Greg) Smith of Las Vegas and Shannon (Dwight) Okahara of Santa Clarita, California; five grandchildren: Aubrieana, Blaine, Christian, Brenden Smith and Avery Okahara. Fred is a member of the First Southern Baptist Church of St. George.

Private burial will be held at Palm Northwest Cemetery, Las Vegas. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.