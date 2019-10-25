Aug. 25, 1924 – Oct. 22, 2019

The family of Constance Virginia Kron Jones sadly announce her passing on the afternoon of Oct. 22, 2019, at her home in Washington City, Utah. Connie, the daughter of Adam George Kron and Lolita Berneice Davis, was born in Portland, Oregon, Aug. 25, 1924. She has one brother, Donald George Kron of Edmonds, Washington, who survives her.

On May 21, 1944, Connie and Jeffrey Keith Jones (who passed away in 2011), were married in Salina, Kansas, where he was serving at Camp Phillips during World War II. Together, for 66 years, they raised six children in Edmonds, Washington: Jeffrey (Scott) Jones, Ricker Wade (Miriam) Jones, Constance Stephanie (Michael) Albrecht, Kyle Adlee (Jackie) Jones, Kimberly Ann (Craig) Davidson and Sheridan Lee Jones. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and grandson, Mychal Wade Jones, who died in infancy.

Connie was-is the proud grandmother of 33 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren, and we are sure she is now loving and teaching her 62nd great-grandson, prior to his arrival in December.

Mom will always be remembered for her lifetime of loving service, both in her community and in her various callings as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Above all else, those blessed to know and love Constance Virginia Jones will forever cherish the joy and happiness she brought into their hearts and lives.

Mom will be memorialized at her burial on Nov. 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Abbey View Memorial Park in Brier, Washington. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.