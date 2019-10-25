Stuart Awning and BBQ Hut breaks ground on ‘crowning jewel’ facility in St. George

Owners of Stuart Awning and BBQ Hut of St. George gather with friends, family and employees at groundbreaking of their new facility, St. George, Utah, Oct. 21, 2019 | Photo by Andrew Pinckney, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — With balloons and smiles all around, Stuart Awning and BBQ Hut owners were joined by family, friends and employees Monday morning for the groundbreaking of their new St. George store.

“We’re excited. This is probably something we should have done 30 years ago, but we’re doing it,” said Stuart Awning owner Vaughn Stuart, adding his thanks to those employees in attendance for their honesty, integrity and hard work. “The best of Stuart Awning is not the owner; it’s all the employees that work together as a team and contribute and do well.”

The future home of Southern Utah’s premier outdoor living resource is located at the corner of Enterprise Drive and River Road in the Fort Pierce Industrial Park and will be three to four times bigger than their current location on Deseret Drive.

Stuart told St. George News it’s been a long time since the first awning he installed in northern Utah with “paint that hasn’t chipped,” and after leasing other people’s buildings for 45 years, he said it was about time they built one of their own.

Stuart Awning is on the forefront of the industry, he said, and remaining modern and up-to-date is what they strive for. The new facility will give the company better security, more storage for materials and plenty of room for future expansion. Stuart said that right now there are 20-30 palettes of materials sitting in his yard because there is simply no room left in their current warehouse, and he’s looking forward to having it all in one spot.

“It will just give us a lot of room, and everything will be protected,” he said.

Additionally, the building will house a 3,000- to 4,000-square-foot showroom, featuring their numerous outdoor living products and options.

“I just can’t wait until we’re working out of this building where we have all the facilities and all the room.”

Even though Stuart is close to being semi-retired, he said he doesn’t ever see himself not working.

“I’ve loved this business for a long time.”

His son, Adam Stuart, thanked everyone for joining them Monday for the monumental moment in the company’s history.

“Whether you’ve been here a day or some of you 10 years, all of you have contributed in a real significant way to where we’re at today,” he said. “This piece of dirt represents for my dad, I’m sure … almost a crowning jewel of a really long 45-year career for Stuart Awning. My dad has done this longer than I’ve been alive, and I am really proud of him. I am grateful for the example he’s been to me, both in hard work and perseverance.”

Adam Stuart said he believes his father’s greatest source of pride is not in the new building but in the employment he has provided to a lot of good people over the years. The company currently has about 30 employees.

“I think it means more than anything that he’s had hundreds of people take a paycheck home to their families for a really long time, and that means a lot,” he said. “We’ve weathered really, really tough storms more than once in our business history, and we are where we’re at today because of the stewardship of my dad.”

Construction on the new building is expected to be complete by the end of February 2020.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

