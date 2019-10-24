Pine View girls cross country wins 4A state title, Cedar boys take second

Class 4A cross country state championships, Salt Lake City, Utah, Oct. 23, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Frank Kay Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — At the Class 4A state Cross Country championships in Salt Lake City, Region 9 had a big day, with the Pine View girls team taking the state title and the Cedar boys team taking second place.

Desert Hills girls finished right behind Pine View in second place, the Cedar girls finished fourth and Hurricane finished fifth.

For the boys, Cedar finished in second while Desert Hills and Pine View finished right behind the Reds in third and fourth. Hurricane and Canyon View finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

With the state championship win this year, the Pine View girl’s team has won three of the last four cross country state championships, 2019 and 2017 in Class 4A and 2016 in Class 3A.

Pine View’s Jessica Hill finished in the top eight all of her four years at Pine View, including a second place finish this season for the Panthers.

The Panthers avenged their loss to Desert Hills last year in the state championships, winning the 2019 Class 4A girl’s cross country championship.

Last year the Pine View boy’s team took home the boy’s 4A championship, but Stansbury came on top this year with two top three finishers. Cedar came in second led by Bailey Oswald who finished the 3 mile course in 15:44.9.

Luke Huddleston from Pine View and Carson Helmer finished out the top 5 boy’s individuals with times of 15:54.2 and 15:58.3.

Top 5 Girl’s individual times:

Caila Odekirk (So), 18:17.6 – Hurricane Jessica Hill (Sr), 18:42.0 – Pine View Madison Patrick (Jr), 18:57.9 – Ridgeline Malayna Steffensen (Sr), 18:58.8 – Canyon View Madison White (Jr), 18:59.1 – Bear River

Top 5 Boy’s individual times:

Carson Belnap (Sr), 15:24.1 — Stansbury Bailey Oswald (Sr), 15:44.9 — Cedar City Josh Oblad (Sr), 15:45.4 — Stansbury Luke Huddleston (Sr), 15:54.2 – Pine View Carson Helmer (Jr), 15:58.3 – Desert Hills

Top 10 Girl’s teams

Pine View 70 Desert Hills 118 Ridgeline 130 Cedar City 154 Hurricane 156 Ogden 158 Canyon View 174 Bear River 192 Dixie 234 Sky View 300

Top 10 Boy’s teams

Stansbury 50 Cedar City 70 Desert Hills 91 Pine View 117 Ridgeline 147 Hurricane 206 Canyon View 211 Ogden 215 Bear River 263 Sky View 269

