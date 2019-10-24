Desert Hills girls soccer loses to Ridgeline in 4A semifinals

Cedar at Desert Hills, Cedar City, Utah. Oct. 16, 2019 | File photo by Dave Larson, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The Desert Hills Thunder soccer team lost to Ridgeline in the Class 4A semifinals by a final score of 3-2.

Ridgeline put pressure on the Thunder early in the game Thursday evening, getting a good amount of shots on goal, but the Desert Hills defense was able to hold on, keeping the Riverhawks offense quiet.

It looked like Ridgeline finally broke through with a goal at the 14:50 mark, but it was called back as the Riverhawks were offsides.

The game was scoreless through the first half, and both teams headed to the locker room tied 0-0.

With about 33 minutes left in the second half, the Riverhawks offense put one into the back of the net on a penalty kick from London Miller. Thunder fans were not happy about the call in the box, but Ridgeline took the lead 1-0.

With 25 minutes left in the game, Desert Hills returned the favor. The Thunder scored on a penalty kick of their own from Jaiden Nelson. The game went go back to a tie, this time 1-1.

The Riverhawks wasted no time responding after Abbie Kotter scored on a cross from Miller with 19 minutes left in the game. Ridgeline took the lead back, 2-1.

Desert Hills would get that goal back on a corner kick that was finished by Sienna Gargano with 10 minutes left in the game, but the Thunder would not be able to hold off the Riverhawks.

London Miller would have herself a game, scoring her second goal of the game with two minutes left in regulation to put the Riverhawks up 3-2.

Desert Hills would lose the game 3-2, and Ridgeline moves on to face No. 1 Ogden in the Class 4A championship.

