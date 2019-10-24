Fire crews respond to 5 calls in under 10 minutes

Fire crews respond to fire at Lava Bluff subdivision in Hurricane, Utah, Oct. 23, 2019 | Photo by and courtesy of Jesse Romney, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Hurricane Valley Fire crews received five consecutive active fire calls for service over a seven-minute period Wednesday night.

According to a press release from Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue, the first call was received just before 9:30 p.m. for an electrical transformer fire in the area of 3700 West State Street. Crews received calls for two structure fires in the Lava Bluff subdivision located at 3820 West State St. while responding to the initial transformer fire.

At 9:34 p.m. additional crews were dispatched to the Purgatory Correctional Facility for the smell of smoke in one of the wings, and the fifth call was for a brush fire located at 4390 West State.

Crews arrived at the 3700 West scene to find a power pole and brush fire with power lines down, and two structures were actively burning at the Lava Bluff development.

At 4390 West, a brush fire was rapidly progressing, and responders detected a light smell of smoke at one entrance to the Purgatory Correctional Facility.

Responding crews were able to contain and extinguish the two brush fires, while additional crews attacked the two structure fires.

The smell of smoke at Purgatory was attributed to smoke from the four other fire scenes transmitted by the wind to their facility.

Two homes in the Lava Bluff development received extensive damage. The cause of each fire and loss values are still being investigated and evaluated, the press release stated.

There were no resident or fire service injuries reported.

The Red Cross was on scene evaluating the needs of the displaced homeowners.

