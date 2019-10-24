Overnight closure of Exit 16 set for Friday for asphalt sealing

Interstate 15 Exit 16 interchange in Hurricane, Utah, June 2019 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Department of Transportation, St. George News.

ST. GEORGE — Access to Exit 16 from Interstate 15 and state Route 9 will be closed overnight starting Friday evening as road crews work to seal the asphalt on the roadway under the highway bridges. The closure and detours will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and conclude by 7 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the closures are as follows:

On the evening of Friday, Oct. 25, construction crews will be sealing the asphalt on SR-9 under the I-15 bridge. In order to complete this task, the following traffic movements connecting SR-9 to I-15 will be closed and detours implemented:

I-15 southbound to SR-9 eastbound / DETOUR: Use Exit 13 (Washington Parkway) and Telegraph Street.

SR-9 westbound to I-15 northbound / DETOUR: Use Telegraph Street and Exit 13 (Washington Parkway).

SR-9 westbound to I-15 southbound / DETOUR: Use Telegraph Street and Exit 13 (Washington Parkway).

The Exit 16 improvement project began Feb. 11 and is anticipated to run into December. It is the latest in a series of improvements recommended by a 2013 study that focused on the I-15 corridor from the state border to milepost 16.

Current work includes:

I-15 paving, microsurfacing (protective seal coat to extend the life of pavement) and restriping.

Paving on south side of SR-9.

Installation of concrete barrier on I-15, ramps and SR-9.

Curing of concrete on I-15 southbound bridge deck.

Formation of and concrete pour for approach slabs (transition between roadway pavement and the bridge).

Improvements to Exit 16 include:

Addition of a second lane to the I-15 northbound exit ramp to eastbound SR-9.

Addition of a second lane to the SR-9 westbound entrance ramp to southbound I-15.

Addition of another lane on westbound SR-9 between Coral Canyon interchange and I-15 entrance ramp.

Addition of a third southbound lane on I-15 between SR-9 and Exit 13.

Improvement of curves and speeds on all ramps.

Reconstruction to widen and lengthen bridges on I-15 over SR-9.

Extension of northbound I-15 truck lane through the interchange.

The project is estimated to cost $29 million.

