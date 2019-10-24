Drowsy driving results in rollover, blocked highway

File photo of a Utah Highway Patrol vehicle in St. George, Utah, Nov. 2, 2016 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Fatigue is considered a factor in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 near the Kolob Canyon exit Wednesday.

Around 2:40 p.m. the Utah Highway Patrol and other emergency responders were alerted to a rollover on northbound I-15 in the area of milepost 39, UHP Sgt. Jake Hicks said.

Responders found a GMC Sierra truck driven by a 73-year-old man that was blocking both lanes of northbound I-15.

Hicks told St. George News the driver had reportedly been feeling fatigued and drowsy while on southbound I-15 and began to nod off. The man’s truck began to veer right across both lane of traffic, which resulted in his overcorrecting to the left and losing control of the vehicle.

The truck was passing through a construction zone at the time where part of the roadway is being repaved and has left a 2-foot drop between the old and new road surface. The truck veered too close to the drop and ended up rolling into the northbound lanes where it came to a stop in the middle of the roadway.

The driver was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with injuries that Hicks said were not life threatening.

The blockage of northbound traffic lasted for around 20 minutes before the truck was moved out of the way.

“It’s amazing this didn’t involve any other vehicles,” Hicks said.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.