Salt Lake County councilwoman enters race for Utah governor

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton is entering the Utah governor’s race.

Winder Newton announced her candidacy Wednesday, joining current Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and businessman Jeff Burningham in the race for the Republican nomination.

Other possible candidates reportedly include former Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes, former Gov. Jon Huntsman and former Utah Republican Party Chairman Thomas Wright. Current Gov. Gary Herbert has said he does not plan to seek a third term.

Winder Newton said Utah is in a “pivotal moment” with its economy doing well but the state facing challenges in retaining quality of life while accommodating population growth.

She is currently serving her second term on the Salt Lake County Council, where she was elected the first female chair in 2018.

“I’m a conservative Republican whose vision encompasses not just the next four years, but the next 40 years,” Winder Newton said in a press release announcing her candidacy. “Our state faces many challenges that can’t be kicked down the road to the next generation of Utahns. As governor, I will begin addressing issues like education, workforce, air quality, housing affordability, water and transportation, on day one.”

She said that during her time on the County Council, she has worked “shoulder to shoulder with members of both parties to oversee big issues,” something which she said has helped her to understand the importance of being able to work with people while still maintaining principles.

