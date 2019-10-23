TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | October 25 – October 27
Art
- Thursday, 6:30 p.m., through Friday, 8:30 a.m. | Intermediate Watercolor | Admission: $135 | Location: 136 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 1-3 p.m. | Card Class | Admission: $10 | Location: Dandylion Wishes, 793 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Tree Making Day | Admission: Free | Location: 795 E. Factory Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, noon | Paint with Me ~Ages 6 and up~ at Wing Nutz | Admission: $35 | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Alcohol Ink Painting Series | Admission: $53-145| Location: SUU Community Education, 136 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 3-5 p.m. | Henna Happy Hour | Admission: $5 stencils, $10 freehand | Location: 459 N. 1300 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Book Reading | Admission: Free| Location: The Book Bungalow, 94 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Sunday, 10-11 a.m. | We Shall Wear Purple Crochet Shawls | Admission: Free | Location: Affogato West, 214 N. 1000 East, St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 9 a.m., through Sunday, 3 p.m. PDT | LevelUP Pickleball Camp with Wayne and Lisa Dollard | Admission: $595 | Location: Monterey Country Club.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The Great Estate Buying Event | Admission: Free | Location: Forever Young Fine Jewelers, 41 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Pumpkin Vs. Human DNA w/ DSU STEM Outreach | Admission: $2 | Location: Downtown Farmers’ Market, 2 W. St George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Prescription Drug Take Back | Admission: Free | Location: Smith’s Grocery, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Cedar City Prescription Drug Take Back Day | Admission: Free | Location: Smith’s Food and Drug, 633 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | UFRW 2019 Biennial Convention | Admission: $40 | Location: Best Western Plus Abbey Inn, 1129 S Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 2-5 p.m. | Women & Handguns Workshop | Admission: $75 | Location: St. George Hampton Inn, 53 N. River Road, St. George.
- Sunday, 10:30 a.m. | Mastering Peace | Admission: $10 | Location: 35 N. Main St., St. George.
- Sunday, 6-9 p.m. | New Moon Kirtan Kriya 2.5 Hour Meditation With Gong | Admission: $50 | Location: 460 S. Main St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 2-2:20 p.m. | New~ Magician’s Shows | Admission: Various | Location: Staheli Family Farm, Washington.
- Friday, 3-5 p.m. | Movies at the Mall | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | The Fighting Preacher DVD Launch | Admission: Free | Location: Seagull Book, 875 W. Red Cliffs Drive, Suite 11-12, Washington.
- Friday, 7-9:30 p.m. | Wait Until Dark | Admission: Various | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, Cottontown Village, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
- Friday, 7:30-10 p.m. | BIG: The Musical | Admission: Various | Location: The Stage Door Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | SGMT presents “The Spitfire Grill” | Admission: Various | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 7 p.m., through Saturday, 10 p.m. | 2019 Year End Finals | Admission: Various | Location: Washington County Regional Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10-11:30 a.m. | B-Witched! | Admission: Various | Location: Fiesta Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Into the Woods | Admission: $15 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Sunday, 10-11:30 p.m. | At the Movies | Admission: Free | Location: The Springs Church, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
Family
- Friday, 11-12:30 p.m. | Waffles & Witches for Families | Admission: Various | Location: Staheli Family Farm, Washington City.
- Friday, noon to 6 p.m. | Blood Drive | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 2-9 p.m. | Fall Festival: Pumpkin Patch, Haunted Shed, & Maze | Admission: Various | Location: Sher-A-Farm, 2129 N. 3100 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 5-7 p.m. | Oktoberfest at Trinity Lutheran | Admission: Free | Location: Trinity Lutheran Church, 2260 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 5-7 p.m. | Retreat Fall Festival | Admission: Free | Location: The Retreat at Sunbrook, 359 N. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Halloween Spooktacular | Admission: $4 | Location: Cedar City Aquatic Center, 2090 W. Royal Hunte Drive, Cedar City.
- Friday, 6-11:30 p.m. | Zombie Rampage Paintball Hunt at Staheli Family Farm! | Admission: Various | Location: Staheli Family Farm.
- Friday, 7-10 p.m. | Haunted Hollow Family Fright Night! | Admission: $5 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Pet Costume Contest | Admission: Free | Location: St. George IFA Country Store, 310 N. Industrial Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Cedar Livestock and Heritage Festival Sheep Parade | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m to 1 p.m. | Halloween Howl! | Admission: $5 | Location: Fiesta Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 2-5 p.m. | Children’s Halloween Carnival and Spooky Maze! | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Library, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 3-6 p.m. | Hocus Focus 2019 | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Zombie Prom Night | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Library Washington County System, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
Foods/vendors/crafts
- Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Days of Beauty | Admission: Free | Location: Riverside Medical Arts, 1068 E. Riverside Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Holiday Bazaar | Admission: Free | Location: Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church, 920 W. Tonaquint Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 1-8 p.m. | PBL Fundraiser | Admission: Various | Location: IHOP, 980 W. 200 North, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7 p.m., through Thursday, 10 p.m. | Haunted Hanger Fundraiser | Admission: $5 | Location: 2296 Aviation Way, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8 a.m to 2 p.m. | RSQ’d Holiday Treasures Garage Sale Fundraiser | Admission: Free | Location: RSQ DOGS.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | The Downtown Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown Farmers’ Market, 2 W. St George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Dog Adoption Event | Admission: Various | Location: Lovin’ Arms Pet Center, 85 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Chili Cook-Off and Best Costume Contest | Admission: Free | Location: Grandpa’s Pond, 401 N. 3700 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. | Fall Family BBQ | Admission: Free | Location: CCSI, 1141 W Silicon Circle, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-11 p.m. | Hocus Pocus- A Habitat for Humanity Fundraiser | Admission: $20 | Location: Dixie 4 Wheel Drive (St. George 4X4 Shop), 73 N. 900 East, St. George.
Music
- Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. | The Villas | Admission: Free | Location: Sunriver Villa, 4366 Aspen Glow Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Tom Bennett at Dubs BBQ | Admission: No cover | Location: D.U.B.S. BBQ, 1812 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 7-8 p.m. | Hilary Mauler and Tiffany Delgado – The Best of Piano Duets | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Julie Fowlis | Admission: | Location: DSU, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Halloween Party with The Breakfast Club | Admission: $10 | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Karaoke Every Friday | Admission: No cover | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ AMB- Friday Nights at Mikes Tavern | Admission: No cover | Location: 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 5-8 p.m. | Parents Night Out | Admission: Free | Location: Washington City Community Center.
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Beit Chaverim of Greater Zion | Admission: Free | Location: 611 N. 2450 East, St. George.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Halloween Party 21+ | Admission: $20 | Location: The Ledges of St. George, 1585 Ledges Parkway, St. George.
- Friday, 8 p.m. | Halloween Cosplay Dance | Admission: $3 | Location: 348 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 8:30-11 p.m. | Adult Halloween Social/ Monster Ball | Admission: $10 | Location: Agrello Dance and Fitness, 1025 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. | Ghosts Nights at Silver Reef | Admission: $7 | Location: Silver Reef.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. | Fiesta Fright | Admission: Various | Location: Fiesta Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Homecoming Tailgate | Admission: Free | Location: Atwood Innovation Plaza at DSU, 453 S. 600 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 5-7 p.m. | ASL at the Grind Coffee | Admission: Free | Location: 19 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | The Pasta Shop Meet and Cruise for Breast Cancer | Admission: $1 ticket | Location: St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-11:30 | Vinyl Fusion Halloween Party! | Admission: Free to members | Location: Elks Lodge No. 1743, 630 W. 1250 North, St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11:30 p.m. | Haunted Hollow High School Party | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8:30-11:30 p.m. | YSA Halloween Spooktacular | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Utah YSA 2nd Stake, 441 S. 2200 East, St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Neon Night Run | Admission: Various | Location: Grandpa’s Pond, 401 N. 3700 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7-11 a.m. | Death Valley Half Marathon | Admission: Various | Location: Planet Ultra, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, 4B No. 394, St. George.
- Saturday, 8-10 a.m. | Shop Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 a.m. | Southern Utah Triathlon | Admission: Various | Location: Quail Creek State Park, 472 N. 5300 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Tour of St. George: Fall ’19 | Admission: Various | Location: 100 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 11:30 a.m. | Pride Yoga | Admission: Free | Location: 214 N. 1000 East, St. George.
- Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Hike: Fall Colors & the Lichen It Trail | Admission: $25 | Location: SUU Community Education, 136 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 2-3 p.m. | Yoga Mats & Rescue Cats | Admission: $15 | Location: RSQ DOGS.
