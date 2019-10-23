TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | October 25 – October 27

Art                

  • Thursday, 6:30 p.m., through Friday, 8:30 a.m. | Intermediate Watercolor | Admission: $135 | Location: 136 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
  • Friday, 1-3 p.m. | Card Class | Admission: $10 | Location: Dandylion Wishes, 793 S. Bluff St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. | Tree Making Day | Admission: Free | Location: 795 E. Factory Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, noon | Paint with Me ~Ages 6 and up~ at Wing Nutz | Admission: $35 | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Alcohol Ink Painting Series | Admission: $53-145| Location: SUU Community Education, 136 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 3-5 p.m. | Henna Happy Hour | Admission: $5 stencils, $10 freehand | Location: 459 N. 1300 East, St. George.
  • Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Book Reading | Admission: Free| Location: The Book Bungalow, 94 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
  • Sunday, 10-11 a.m. | We Shall Wear Purple Crochet Shawls | Admission: Free | Location: Affogato West, 214 N. 1000 East, St. George.

Education/enlightenment           

Entertainment   

  • Friday, 2-2:20 p.m. | New~ Magician’s Shows | Admission: Various | Location: Staheli Family Farm, Washington.
  • Friday, 3-5 p.m. | Movies at the Mall | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
  • Friday, 6-8 p.m. | The Fighting Preacher DVD Launch | Admission: Free | Location: Seagull Book, 875 W. Red Cliffs Drive, Suite 11-12, Washington.
  • Friday, 7-9:30 p.m. | Wait Until Dark | Admission: Various | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, Cottontown Village, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
  • Friday, 7:30-10 p.m. | BIG: The Musical | Admission: Various | Location: The Stage Door Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
  • Friday, 7:30 p.m. | SGMT presents “The Spitfire Grill” | Admission: Various | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
  • Friday, 7 p.m., through Saturday, 10 p.m. | 2019 Year End Finals | Admission: Various | Location: Washington County Regional Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 10-11:30 a.m. | B-Witched! | Admission: Various | Location: Fiesta Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
  • Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Into the Woods | Admission: $15 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
  • Sunday, 10-11:30 p.m. | At the Movies | Admission: Free | Location: The Springs Church, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.

Family          

Foods/vendors/crafts              

  • Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Days of Beauty | Admission: Free | Location: Riverside Medical Arts, 1068 E. Riverside Drive, St. George.
  • Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Holiday Bazaar | Admission: Free | Location: Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church, 920 W. Tonaquint Drive, St. George.
  • Friday, 1-8 p.m. | PBL Fundraiser | Admission: Various | Location: IHOP, 980 W. 200 North, Cedar City.
  • Friday, 7 p.m., through Thursday, 10 p.m. | Haunted Hanger Fundraiser | Admission: $5 | Location: 2296 Aviation Way, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 8 a.m to 2 p.m. | RSQ’d Holiday Treasures Garage Sale Fundraiser | Admission: Free | Location: RSQ DOGS.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | The Downtown Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown Farmers’ Market, 2 W. St George Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Dog Adoption Event | Admission: Various | Location: Lovin’ Arms Pet Center, 85 N. 100 East, St. George.
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Chili Cook-Off and Best Costume Contest | Admission: Free | Location: Grandpa’s Pond, 401 N. 3700 West, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. | Fall Family BBQ | Admission: Free | Location: CCSI, 1141 W Silicon Circle, St. George.
  • Saturday, 7-11 p.m. | Hocus Pocus- A Habitat for Humanity Fundraiser | Admission: $20 | Location: Dixie 4 Wheel Drive (St. George 4X4 Shop), 73 N. 900 East, St. George.

Music                

Nightlife/social         

Outdoor/active/sporting   

  • Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Neon Night Run | Admission: Various | Location: Grandpa’s Pond, 401 N. 3700 West, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 7-11 a.m. | Death Valley Half Marathon | Admission: Various | Location: Planet Ultra, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, 4B No. 394, St. George.
  • Saturday, 8-10 a.m. | Shop Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 8-11 a.m. | Southern Utah Triathlon | Admission: Various | Location: Quail Creek State Park, 472 N.  5300 West, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Tour of St. George: Fall ’19 | Admission: Various | Location: 100 S. Main St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 11:30 a.m. | Pride Yoga | Admission: Free | Location: 214 N. 1000 East, St. George.
  • Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Hike: Fall Colors & the Lichen It Trail | Admission: $25 | Location: SUU Community Education, 136 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 2-3 p.m. | Yoga Mats & Rescue Cats | Admission: $15  | Location: RSQ DOGS.

