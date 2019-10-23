In the Know: Succeeding as a woman in Southern Utah

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — On this inaugural episode of “In the Know,” Indigo Klabanoff sits down with St. George Mayor Jon Pike to discuss powerful women and what it takes to succeed in Southern Utah.

Among the topics Klabanoff and Pike discuss is the Equal Rights Amendment, which was passed by congress in 1972 but failed to be ratified by enough states to make it law. Utah was among the states that refused ratification at the time, but some believe the time to do so is now.

As the father of four daughters and the partner to one “powerful” wife, Pike says, “Why not?” He said he hasn’t fully researched any recent debate about it, but on the surface, he would support it.

“One of the things we are still working on is trying to raise our wages here. They’re below the state average wages, which are below the national wages,” he said. “One of the ways women can seize the day … is to find something that they excel in, that they have talents in.”

