In the Know: Succeeding as a woman in Southern Utah

Written by or for St. George News Sponsor
October 23, 2019

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — On this inaugural episode of “In the Know,” Indigo Klabanoff sits down with St. George Mayor Jon Pike to discuss powerful women and what it takes to succeed in Southern Utah. 

Be “In the Know” with Indigo and Pike discussing powerful women in Southern Utah in the media player above.

Among the topics Klabanoff and Pike discuss is the Equal Rights Amendment, which was passed by congress in 1972 but failed to be ratified by enough states to make it law. Utah was among the states that refused ratification at the time, but some believe the time to do so is now.

As the father of four daughters and the partner to one “powerful” wife, Pike says, “Why not?” He said he hasn’t fully researched any recent debate about it, but on the surface, he would support it.

“One of the things we are still working on is trying to raise our wages here. They’re below the state average wages, which are below the national wages,” he said. “One of the ways women can seize the day …  is to find something that they excel in, that they have talents in.” 

Is there another subject you want to be in the know about? Drop us a line today at news@stgnews.com.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sponsored content may be submitted to or developed by St. George News for publication on behalf of the sponsor and in the sponsor's interest. It may include promotional pieces, features, announcements, news releases and advertisements. Opinions expressed in sponsored content are those of the sponsor and not representative of St. George News. Sponsors have no influence over St. George News reporting and product apart from their own sponsored content.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!