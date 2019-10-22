Traffic advisory: Two lanes closed on northbound I-15 after rollover at exit 10

Scene of a crash on Interstate 15 near milepost 10, Washington City, Utah, Oct. 22, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Christina Johansen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A rollover on Interstate 15 is causing a traffic delay for motorists traveling north on the freeway in St. George.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the crash occurred at 4:22 p.m. on Tuesday at mile marker 10.

The rollover resulted in the closure of two northbound left lanes. Traffic in the area should expect a delay of around five minutes.

The estimated clearance time is at about 6:21 p.m., according to UDOT.

