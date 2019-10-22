Desert Hills girls soccer advances to 4A semifinals

Uintah at Desert Hills, St. George, Utah, Oct. 19, 2019 | Photo by Dave Larson, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — After finishing tied with Snow Canyon for the region’s regular-season title, the No. 6 seeded Thunder are the last remaining Region 9 team in the Class 4A state girls soccer tournament.

The Thunder beat Uintah 2-0 with goals from Madee Baker and Molly Haslem. Haslem’s goal was scored on a corner kick from Jaynee Hinton that she headed in.

No. 14 Uintah upset No.3 Snow Canyon in the second round to move on and face Desert Hills but their luck ended against the Thunder.

With the win, the Thunder advances onto the semifinals where they will play the second-seeded Ridgeline Riverhawks Thursday at Jordan high school. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

If the Thunder beat Ridgeline and advance to the finals, they will be playing at Rio Tinto Stadium, the home of Real Salt Lake, Friday at 4 p.m.

Thursday’s semifinal games – Jordan High School

No. 1 Ogden vs No. 4 Green Canyon – 4 p.m.

No. 2 Ridgeline vs No. 6 Desert Hills – 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Class 4A State Championship – Rio Tinto Stadium

Winner Ogden/Green Canyon vs Winner Ridgeline/Desert Hills – 4 p.m.

