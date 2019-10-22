Collision involving SunTran bus sends 2 to hospital

Written by Mori Kessler
October 22, 2019

ST. GEORGE — A collision between an SUV and city bus resulted in two people being taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., a SunTran bus carrying around 10 people was northbound on 500 West and passing through the 300 North intersection when it collided with a Jeep SUV that had been westbound on 300 North, St. George Police Officer Jonathan McInnes told St. George News at the scene.

The impact heavily damaged the front of the SUV while breaking a door on the front-right side of the bus.

Two people in the bus were transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance, McInnes said. He was unable to confirm the extent of their injuries.

The occupants of the Jeep SUV, an adult woman and her young son, were unharmed.

The remaining SunTran passengers were transferred to another bus while the one involved in the crash was able to drive away from the scene. The Jeep SUV was badly damaged and had to be towed.

The driver of the Jeep SUV was cited by police for failing to yield at the stop sign, McInnes said.

