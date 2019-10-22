Failing to yield triggers crash on Tabernacle

ST. GEORGE — An intersection on Tabernacle became the scene of a two-vehicle crash that hindered traffic and caused significant damage to two cars Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m., officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Tabernacle Street and South 700 East. The crash involved a blue Honda passenger car and a maroon Kia sedan.

Responders arrived to find the cars partially blocking northbound traffic when a St. George Animal Control Officer arrived and assisted with traffic control.

Neither driver reported any injuries, St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin said.

At the time of the crash, the Honda was heading north on 700 East, while the Kia was heading east on Tabernacle. The woman driving the Kia stopped at the stop sign, Atkin said, but continued through the intersection where it struck the northbound Honda that had the right-of-way.

The force of the impact caused heavy front-end damage to both vehicles which were subsequently towed from the roadway. The driver of the Kia was later cited for failing to yield after a stop.

A crash occurs in Utah every 10 minutes, a person is injured in a crash every 23 minutes and a person dies in a crash every 36 hours, according to the Utah Department of Health.

According to the Utah Department of Highway Safety Office, failing to yield was listed as the second leading cause of crashes across the state at 24%, superseded only by following too closely at 25%. In fatal crashes, the causes rank differently, with failure to wear a seat belt ranking at No. 1, while speed came in second, followed by failing to yield, drunk driving and overcorrecting.

The St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department, Dixie State University Police and St. George Animal Control responded and assisted at the scene of Tuesday’s crash.

