Red Cliffs Mall announces partnership with Uprise Adventure Park opening early next year

Red Cliffs Mall, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Red Cliffs Mall, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — As part of the ongoing commitment by the Red Cliff Malls ownership to be the community leader in shopping, dining and family entertainment, they are pleased to announce an agreement with Uprise Adventure Park to bring a family fun center to the mall early next spring.

The center will offer many one-of-a-kind experiences, including a trampoline jump zone, virtual reality simulators, trapeze, the only indoor zipline and the largest indoor climbing/activity space in Southern Utah.

Red Cliffs Mall general manager Cory Ashby told St. George News that when you add in Topgolf Swing Suites and a wide variety of games, everyone in the family is guaranteed to have a good time and be able to find something to do.

“It’s a space like no other in Southern Utah,” Ashby said, adding that the center will occupy 36,000 square feet of mall space formerly used by Sears. “This is a great start for Red Cliffs Mall and bringing the community something to do.”

The website for Uprise Adventure Park calls it “Entertainment Elevated,” a new concept in entertainment that aims to house exciting options for all members of the family to enjoy — all in one location.

While the little ones are playing around on the largest indoor toddler play area in Southern Utah, teens can take their best shot at the warrior ninja course and climbing walls or try their hand at an amazing virtual reality experience. And for the older crowd, Ashby said they can summon their inner Tiger Woods and play a round of golf on the Top Golf Swing Suites or get in tune with their inner warrior at the ax-throwing lanes

The mall just recently finished a $6.5 million remodel of its interior, with plans to make it the place to be for families, he said, noting they already have the best shopping in the area, and the community can expect more exciting changes in the coming two years.

“We’ve already got some of the best retailers, but we’ve got to go beyond just shopping,” Ashby said. “We want to create as many things to do here as possible.”

Uprise Adventure Park is scheduled to open March 2020.

Follow Red Cliffs Mall on Facebook or visit their website to keep up with the many changes happening throughout the year.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.