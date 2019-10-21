Reva Powers

January 16, 1925 – October 15, 2019

Reva Dean Fackrell Powers, age 94, passed away Tuesday evening, Oct. 15, 2019, in St George. She was born Jan. 16, 1925 in Lindon, Utah to Thelma Rose Ash Fackrell and William Henry Fackrell. Reva married Keith Allen Powers (Bud Malin) Sept. 22, 1944, at Garden Park Ward House in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Reva was raised and educated in Utah County and Salt Lake County. Reva and her husband lived on 5th Avenue in Salt Lake City, Utah for 10 years. In 1954, they moved to Bountiful, Utah, and in 2001, they moved to St George, Utah. She worked endlessly as a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and canning and many activities and traveling with family. It didn’t matter how she traveled, by plane, trains and automobiles.

She is survived by her brothers, Norman (Jerri) Fackrell and William (Roxie) Fackrell, both live in Salt Lake City, Utah; daughters, Sandra (Lynn) Murri and Carol Thiel, both of St. George, Utah; sons, Kim Powers of St George, Utah and Todd (Cindy) Powers, of North Salt Lake City, Utah; grandchildren, Tiffany Murri, Trishelle Murri, Rob Thiel, Tonna (Gabby) Martineau, Jon Thiel, Randy Thiel, Briana Gibson, Mike Davidson, Richard Davidson, Sandy Johnson, Nick Powers, Alexis Martey and Dakota Tanner; 36 great-grandchildren and 31 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Keith A. Powers (Bud Malin); sister, LeOra Taylor; son-in-law, Bob Thiel; grandson, Bryan Thiel and great-grandson, Rinze Davidson.

A memorial service for Reva was held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Wentworth Meadows, St. George, Utah.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Bountiful Utah Orchard Stake Center, 3599 Orchard Drive, Bountiful, Utah. Family and friends may call prior to services between 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will take place in the Lakeview Memorial Cemetery, 1640 Lakeview Drive, Bountiful, Utah. (Near the LDS Temple in Bountiful, Utah)

Our family would like to acknowledge all the love and care that was shown to our mother this past year while residing at Wentworth Meadows and the special care given by Canyon Home Care and Hospice. We are very grateful for the excellent care given at Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center, especially Tiffany Murri, Trishelle Murri and all the other wonderful Medical Staff.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Reva’s online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.