Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-20.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — Public outrage was expressed at a town meeting in Springdale Thursday evening discussing a proposed land swap between Dixie State University and the Zion Canyon Mesa. The meeting was organized by Mark Chambers in hopes of gathering more information about the proposal …

ST. GEORGE — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper seized a kilo of cocaine during a traffic stop of a vehicle carrying two adults and two small children on Interstate 15 Friday evening.

A couple and their two children, ages 6 and 8, were traveling north on I-15 near the Southern Parkway Exit when their Nissan Altima caught the attention of a UHP trooper

WASHINGTON CITY — A loaded semitractor-trailer hauling eggs caught fire on Interstate 15 Sunday morning after one of the fuel tanks ruptured when the truck struck the guardrail.

FEATURE — Since the English began colonizing what is now the United States, their general policy was to separate themselves from the Native Americans, living apart from them and not intermingling. Toquerville, however, bucked that trend.

ST. GEORGE — Sportsman permits are among Utah’s most prized hunting permits, and the time to apply for one is coming up soon.

Utahns can begin submitting applications for 2020 sportsman permits on Oct. 23.

