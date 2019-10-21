George Merced

February 9, 1945 – October 14, 2019

George Arnold Merced, a resident of St. George, Utah, passed away Oct. 14, 2019, at his home. He was born Feb. 9, 1945, in Cidra, Puerto Rico, to Maximino Merced and Iberia Rivera.

George was raised in Puerto Rico, moved to Brooklyn, New York at 14 years old, moved to St. Thomas U.S. Virgin Islands at 18 years old and opened a gift shop. He returned to New York City in 1970 where he met his life partner of almost 50 years, Edith Senet Gomes and her three daughters. In 1974, they all moved to California, and in 2005, George and Edith retired in St. George.

George enjoyed watching baseball, playing dominos and visiting Mesquite with his family and friends.

George is survived by Edith S. Gomes, life partner from St George, daughters Zenet Negron, Elaine Gutierrez and Nelcy Sousa and grandchild Thomas Guzman, Jaclyn Guzman, Thomas Sousa, Tayler Sousa, Lexis Robbins and great-grandchild Trey Guzman and Tanner Guzman from Lodi/Stockton California. He is survived by his brother Manuel Merced from Boston, Massachusetts and sisters Lydia Merced, Sylvia Merced, Ruth Robles, Donna Robles from New York City and preceded in death by his sister Maria Merced.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. George Community Church located at 95 S. 800 East, St. George, phone number 435-673-2302.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign George’s online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.