Car show to honor those who serve, benefit Project Lifesaver program

recent-stories-placement]

ST. GEORGE — First responders in the U.S. respond to more than 240 million 911 calls a day, and in honor of their service to communities in Washington County, Desert Sports Management and Car Guys Care are hosting the 4th annual “First Responders Appreciation Car Show” Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Washington City.

The event will be held at Veterans Park at 75 E. Telegraph St. in Washington City and will feature classic cars as well as first responder and emergency vehicles. Registration/parking for show vehicles is open online and is $30 for the first vehicle and $15 for each additional vehicle.

In addition to the car show, there will be many more attractions, including music and concessions, as well as bounce houses, “trunk or treat” and a bike rodeo for the kids. JC Hackett will be kicking out live rock-n-roll radio, and DUB’S BBQ will also be on hand cooking up award-winning pork and other favorites.

Additionally, the Southern Utah All-Gen’s Camaro Club is hosting “Race A Cop” Hot Wheels Racing during the event, and participants can either bring their own cars or purchase one at the show. There will be hourly races and prizes, and plenty of local police officers and firefighters will be on hand to take on any challengers.

Through working with Car Guys Care, Darren Nuttall of Desert Sports Management and the group created the event around a purpose years ago, which is to honor the first responders in the area, he said. Part of that mission includes donating proceeds from the car show to a program many first responders hold near and dear: Project Lifesaver.

Project Lifesaver has been proven the most effective search and rescue program. It uses a LoJack SafetyNet tracking system designed for “at risk” populations – from children with mental disabilities to adults with Alzheimer’s – reducing the time, funds and manpower needed to locate an individual. More than 1,200 law enforcement departments nationwide use the system.

A timely response can save lives and reduce the risk of injury for such adults and children who become lost, and the Project Lifesaver system has the ability to detect or track an individual who may wander into a shallow body of water, a densely wooded area, a concrete structure such as a garage or a building constructed with steel.

The average recovery time is less than 30 minutes.

About the event organizers

Desert Sports Management was founded on more than 20 years of experience in tournament management and special events promotions, bringing sporting events to the Southwest desert areas of Arizona, Nevada and Utah.

Car Guys Care is a group of classic car-loving heroes that have been instrumental in collecting thousands of toys for the “Toys for Tots” program and have been involved in numerous car shows and events to raise money for various nonprofit programs throughout Southern Utah.

“We are a like-minded group of classic car owners who love to come together and help the community,” Shane Dastrup from Car Guys Care said in a previous interview.

Those participating in the carnival and car show include city of St. George officials; police officers from St. George, Hurricane, Santa Clara, Ivins and LaVerkin; firefighters from St. George, Santa Clara and Ivins; the Washington County Sheriff’s Office; Gold Cross Ambulance; and Intermountain Life Flight.

Event details

What: “First Responders Appreciation Car Show” sponsored by Car Guys Care and Desert Sports Management.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Veterans Park at 75 E. Telegraph St. in Washington City.

St. George Car Shows website | registration form

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.