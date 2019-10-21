Tuacahn High School for the Arts unveils new logo, announces plans for new STEM building

ST. GEORGE — Tuacahn High School for the Arts – formerly Tuacahn High School for the Performing Arts – announced a new logo and new building during an approximately hourlong presentation filled with student and faculty performances.

Artistic director and theater instructor Kyle Lewis welcomed students, faculty, parents and members of the community just after 8:15 a.m. Monday in the Hafen Theater on the high school’s campus.

Lewis started out the presentation by inviting faculty and students on stage to perform, saying the professional instructors, energetic atmosphere and talented students are why parents and their children choose Tuacahn.

Lewis then introduced Hyrum Smith, co-founder of Tuacahn and vice chairman for the school’s board of directors, who taught those in attendance the William Shakespeare poem “The Rape of Lucrece.”

Smith said he “cursed” the students with the poem, referring specifically to one of the lines in the poem.

“Within probably the next 36 hours, you’re going to have the opportunity to do something really stupid,” he said. “I want you, as you’re about to do that stupid thing, to step back and say, ‘What win I, if I gain the thing I seek?'”

Smith said the five pillars of Tuacahn High School for the Arts – create, advance, premiere, truth and family – help students make the right decisions.

Smith tasked this year’s seniors with ensuring every freshman class learns the poem.

“The new push that’s coming through the school, I am so excited about,” Smith said. “But it’s all about making choices. When you have that chance to make a choice, think about the poem, think about the lines of that poem.”

Principal Drew Williams then stepped onto the stage to share the new logo and website with the students, faculty and members of the community in attendance.

Several years ago, Williams said, the board of directors conducted a “360 evaluation” on the school, interviewing students, teachers and parents before presenting the principal with over three hours of recommendations. Through that process, the school has created the five pillars to help guide the students, faculty and community.

Following discussion of the pillars, Williams revealed the school’s new logo, a series of blue and yellow paint strokes brought together to form what looks to be a dancer. The logo took many months to finalize with countless iterations, Williams said.

As part of the reveal, the school also launched a new website featuring photos of numerous students. Even though the site launched yesterday, Williams said a number of the links are still not active and there are still changes that need to be made.

The school’s principal also introduced a new building to support students who are hoping to move forward in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The building will have new science labs, recording studios and performance areas.

Williams said over the next couple years, the school will be working to collect the funds necessary to realize their plans for the new building, which will be placed where the current physical education and orchestra buildings are located and connect to the new arts building.

