Ambulance rear-ended after responding to 2-vehicle collision

Written by Ryann Richardson
October 21, 2019

ST. GEORGE — First responders called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision got more than they bargained for after an ambulance was struck from behind while attempting to administer aid.

The gray Toyota Sienna after a collision at the intersection of River Road and Riverside Drive, St. George, Utah, Oct. 21, 2019 | Photo by Ryann Richardson, St. George News

St. George Police Officer Andrew Mickelson told St. George News first responders were initially dispatched to a collision at the intersection of Riverside Drive and River Road before 4 p.m. Monday.

A gray Toyota Sienna van was driving north on River Road and attempting to complete a left turn to travel east on Riverside Drive.

As the Toyota began to turn, a gold Buick entered the intersection traveling south on River Road. The van failed to yield to oncoming traffic, colliding with the Buick in the middle of the intersection.

Shortly after the initial collision, Mickelson said a Gold Cross Ambulance came across the incident and stopped to offer aid to the drivers. While attempting to block traffic, a gold Honda passenger van attempted to drive around the ambulance, striking the ambulance’s backside.

The scene of a collision at the intersection of River Road and Riverside Drive, St. George, Utah, Oct. 21, 2019 | Photo by Ryann Richardson, St. George News

No injuries were reported in either collision. The driver of the Toyota was cited for failure to yield on a left turn, and the Buick was impounded for not having insurance.

Mickelson said the accident occurred during typical times for heavy traffic, and greatly affected the flow of cars through the intersection. Traffic was “quite seriously” impacted for about 45 minutes, he said.

“Make sure you’re watching your lights,” Mickelson said. “If you have a green arrow, typically it will show a green arrow. If it’s a green ball, you have to yield the right of way.”

Drivers should also be aware of the lights and avoid attempting “to beat a yellow light.” If the light is yellow, he said, prepare to stop.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Averee Ryann Richardson was raised in central Ohio and graduated with her bachelor of science degree from Dixie State University in 2019. She is the former editor-in-chief of Dixie State University's student-run news organization, the Dixie Sun News; she also served as the news organization's news editor in past years. When she is not chasing news or networking, Averee enjoys spending time with her family and two rambunctious dogs, Malibu and Mookie.

Email: rrichardson@stgnews.com
Twitter: @AvereeRyann@stgnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!