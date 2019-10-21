Ambulance rear-ended after responding to 2-vehicle collision

ST. GEORGE — First responders called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision got more than they bargained for after an ambulance was struck from behind while attempting to administer aid.

St. George Police Officer Andrew Mickelson told St. George News first responders were initially dispatched to a collision at the intersection of Riverside Drive and River Road before 4 p.m. Monday.

A gray Toyota Sienna van was driving north on River Road and attempting to complete a left turn to travel east on Riverside Drive.

As the Toyota began to turn, a gold Buick entered the intersection traveling south on River Road. The van failed to yield to oncoming traffic, colliding with the Buick in the middle of the intersection.

Shortly after the initial collision, Mickelson said a Gold Cross Ambulance came across the incident and stopped to offer aid to the drivers. While attempting to block traffic, a gold Honda passenger van attempted to drive around the ambulance, striking the ambulance’s backside.

No injuries were reported in either collision. The driver of the Toyota was cited for failure to yield on a left turn, and the Buick was impounded for not having insurance.

Mickelson said the accident occurred during typical times for heavy traffic, and greatly affected the flow of cars through the intersection. Traffic was “quite seriously” impacted for about 45 minutes, he said.

“Make sure you’re watching your lights,” Mickelson said. “If you have a green arrow, typically it will show a green arrow. If it’s a green ball, you have to yield the right of way.”

Drivers should also be aware of the lights and avoid attempting “to beat a yellow light.” If the light is yellow, he said, prepare to stop.

