CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The wait is finally over to rejuvenate the beauty within you at Riverside Medical Arts’ annual “Days of Beauty” aesthetics and beauty sales event.

On Thursday and Friday, the one-stop shop for your health, beauty and wellness needs will have their biggest event of the year on Botox, fillers, Kybella, aesthetic treatments and skin care products. People wait all year for the event and its amazing deals.

“It’s a crazy, busy time of the year,” Riverside Medical Arts marketing director Michelle Owen said.

Because Riverside is the biggest spa in Southern Utah, Owen said they are able to get the best prices for the products and pass the savings on to their customers. During the event, they will offer special packaging prices and deals on many of their services.

Lip injections are one of their popular treatments, and with the staff training from Allie Blazzard – lead injector, nurse practitioner and national trainer for Allergan pharmaceuticals – Riverside Medical Arts has over 45 years of total experience in the field.

As people age, lips lose volume and can start showing vertical lip lines. Injections can help restore them to a youthful appearance by hydrating and filling in those lines. Injections are also used for patients seeking lip augmentations such as fuller lips.

Recently, two of Riverside’s nurse injectors trained with Julie Horne, a master trainer and international specialist in lower face treatments, and they learned methods that are helping everybody at the clinic improve their practice. Owen said their injectors can do whatever patients want, adding that it’s all in the technique.

“We always start conservative with one syringe and see how they do,” she said.

Another of their popular services, microneedling using the Skin Pen, uses tiny needles that penetrate the skin, working to generate new collagen and skin tissue. It helps tighten and tone the skin and is mostly used on the face to treat scars, wrinkles and large pores.

“There are a lot of microneedling devices out there, but they’re not all FDA approved,” Owen said. “We use the Skin Pen, which is the only FDA-approved device.”

Microneedling treatments can be combined with the patient’s own PRP – or platelet-rich plasma – to further increase the beneficial results. When used with heat from radio frequency, it can be a highly effective treatment tool. The warming needles go directly into the skin, stimulating collagen and producing new collagen fibers that firm and lift tissue.

Besides deals on products and treatments, the Days of Beauty event will also include other celebrations of beauty with FeelLove Coffee, product demonstrations, a permanent cosmetics vendor, chair massages from Melted Massage, food from Katering Koncepts, giveaways and much more.

Representatives from Burke and Beckstrom Orthodontics will also be involved with the event, holding a demonstration Friday at 10 a.m. and offering two special promotions. Anyone who begins an Invisalign treatment between the days of the event and the end of the year will receive a free glo-whitening treatment. Additionally, anyone who gets scanned at the event will be entered to win $2,000 off the cost of their Invisalign.

Days of Beauty runs Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and everyone is invited to come out and see how Riverside Medical Arts can help rejuvenate you during the changing seasons.

For questions about any of Riverside Medical Arts’ services, visit their website or call to schedule an appointment at 435-628-6466. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Riverside Medical Arts is located at 1068 E. Riverside Drive, St. George.

Event details

What: Riverside Medical Arts annual “Days of Beauty.”

When: Thursday-Friday, Oct. 24-25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 1068 E. Riverside Drive, St. George.

