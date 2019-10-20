Cross-country recap: Desert Hills boys, Pine View girls win Region 9 titles

L: Desert Hills boys cross country team, and R: Pine View girls cross-country team after winning the Region 9 championship, St. George, Utah, Oct. 15, 2019 | Photos courtesy of Desert Hills and Pine View Athletics, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Pine View High School girls and the Desert Hills boys cross-country teams won the region titles last Tuesday, Oct. 15. The Region 9 championships were staged at St. George Golf Club.

The Lady Panthers were led by senior Jessica Hill, who finished fourth overall in the girls varsity race with a time of 18:20.73. Sophomore Caila Odekirk of Hurricane was the top female finisher with a time of 17:55.79. Lauren Leukenga of Desert Hills placed second in 18:14.84 and Odekirk’s older sister Hailey Odekirk, a Hurricane senior, placed third in 18:17.20.

Hurricane also had the top overall male finisher, as junior Josh Armstrong powered his way to the finish line in a time of 15:01.77. Coming in second place was Bailey Oswald of Cedar, who finished in 15:14.34. Senior Tyler Nance of Desert Hills placed third in 15:16.25, while teammate Carson Helmer, a junior, took fourth with a time of 15:24.14.

More than 400 runners from the eight Region 9 schools participated in the meet, including more than 100 varsity athletes. Click here for full results of the region meet.

Desert Hills Thunder boys XC Region 9 Champs! Congrats to all runners and@coaches! Good luck at state!!! @dhillshigh @devdixon pic.twitter.com/VRn6m1W2DH — Desert Hills HS Athletics (@DhillsAthletics) October 16, 2019

On Wednesday this week, the Utah High School Activities Association will hold its annual state championship meet for all six classifications at Sugarhouse Park in Salt Lake City, near Highland High School. The state meet is scheduled to last from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The 4A girls race is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and the 4A boys race will begin at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Region 9 teams are expected to do well at state once again. Last year, the Pine View boys and the Desert Hills girls won the 4A state titles.

Region 9 championship XC meet, girls varsity team results

Pine View 59 Desert Hills 62 Cedar 99 Hurricane 105 Dixie 116 Canyon View 132 Snow Canyon 164 Crimson Cliffs 215

Region 9 championship XC meet, boys varsity team results

Desert Hills 51 Cedar 61 Hurricane 77 Pine View 82 Snow Canyon 115 Canyon View 121 Dixie 211 Crimson Cliffs 250

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.