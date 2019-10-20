Class 4A football playoff brackets released, 4 Region 9 teams get first-round byes

Crimson Cliffs at Cedar, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 11, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The Utah High School Activities Association released its first-ever football playoff brackets using the new RPI ranking system on Friday.

Four Region 9 teams got first-round byes, while the four remaining teams will all play in the first round on Friday and Saturday.

Pine View, the region champions, were given the No. 5 seed in the RPI rankings. But Dixie, who finished second in the region, was given the No. 3 seed. The RPI does not just take into account head-to-head matchups, however, but also how tough a teams schedule was and how the teams fared against their competition.

The next two teams out of Region 9 are Desert Hills and Snow Canyon, who will face off in the second round. The two were ranked No. 8 and No. 9 respectively, giving the Thunder the home game.

As for the final four teams in the region, Cedar is the No. 13 seed, Canyon View is the No.18 seed, Hurricane is the No. 19 seed and Crimson Cliffs is the No. 20 seed.

Two region foes will face off for the second time this season as Cedar plays Crimson Cliffs at home in the first round. The Reds beat the Mustangs on Oct. 11 with the final score being 42-14. The two teams will play each other again exactly two weeks after their last matchup.

Here is the link to the bracket and the final RPI rankings.

First round games

No. 20 Crimson Cliffs @ No. 13 Cedar – 4 p.m. on Friday

No.18 Canyon View @ No. 15 Cedar Valley – 4 p.m. on Friday

No. 19 Hurricane @ No. 14 Ridgeline – 12 p.m. on Saturday

Second round games (Nov. 1)

No. 9 Snow Canyon @ No. 8 Desert Hills – 7 p.m.

Winner of Bear River/Ben Lomond @ No. 5 Pine View – 4 p.m.

Winner or Ridgeline/Hurricane @ No. 3 Dixie – 4 p.m.

Winner of Cedar/Crimson Cliffs @ No. 4 Green Canyon – 4 p.m.

All other matchups are TBD.

