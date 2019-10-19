Utah wants Planned Parenthood lawsuit halted while U.S. Supreme Court hears abortion case

Photo by sunaluk/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Attorney General’s Office has asked a federal judge to halt proceedings in a lawsuit over Utah’s 18-week abortion ban pending a U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Planned Parenthood is suing the state over a law the legislature passed earlier this year, banning elective abortions after 18 weeks. In a filing, attorneys for the state asked a judge to halt the lawsuit while the U.S. Supreme Court considers a case out o Louisiana.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to grant Louisiana’s petition calls into question the

standing of abortion providers, including the Plaintiff in this case, to challenge abortion regulations on behalf of patients. Without standing, this Court lacks jurisdiction to decide this case because there would be no ‘case’ or ‘controversy,’” assistant Utah Attorney General Lance Sorenson wrote.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com

Copyright 2019, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station