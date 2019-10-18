Region 9 volleyball recap: Cedar joins Desert Hills and Snow Canyon in 3-way tie for 1st place

Canyon View at Cedar, "Unite in the Fight" game, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 17, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — With one game left in the regular season, there’s now a three-way tie atop the Region 9 volleyball standings. The Cedar Lady Reds beat Canyon View Thursday night to join Desert Hills and Snow Canyon at 10-3. Here’s a look at this week’s action:

Thursday’s game

Cedar 3, Canyon View 0

At Cedar High, the Lady Reds swept rival Canyon View in three sets. Canyon View jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first set, but Cedar came back and eventually prevailed, 25-23. Cedar stayed in control from that point forward, winning the next two games 25-11 and 25-13.

“We had momentum and we decided to stick with it, and we gained more confidence,” said Cedar head coach Nicole Anglin. The Lady Reds improved to 10-3 in region play with the win, moving them into a three-way tie for first place, along with Desert Hills and Snow Canyon.

In the regular season finale Tuesday night, Cedar will host Snow Canyon. Anglin said she and her players are looking forward to the showdown.

“Snow Canyon’s the only team in the region we haven’t beaten,” she said. “We’re ready to beat them, and we’re preparing for it.”

Thursday night’s game was the annual “Unite in the Fight” contest to raise money in the fight against breast cancer. Players on both teams wore T-shirts with pink lettering, and many fans also wore pink attire. Local businesses and individuals donated silent auction items. The money raised will go to benefit a local elementary school teacher who has been battling breast cancer for more than a year, organizers said.

Tuesday’s games

Cedar 3, Crimson Cliffs 1

The Cedar Lady Reds defeated the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs in four, 25-22, 14-25, 25-15 and 25-17. Click here to read the full story.

Snow Canyon 3, Hurricane 1

At Hurricane, Snow Canyon dropped the second set 27-25 but still defeated the Lady Tigers 3-1, 25-22, 27-25, 16-25 and 25-11.

Katie Langford had 14 kills for the Warriors.

Pine View 3, Canyon View 2

At Canyon View, the Lady Panthers picked up a grueling five-set win, 16-25, 25-16, 18-25, 25-23 and 15-7.

Pine View was led by Ellie Wilson, who had 23 kills.

Desert Hills 3, Dixie 0

At Dixie, the Desert Hills Lady Thunder completed a sweep of the Flyers 25-23, 26-24 and 25-18

The RPI rankings have been temporarily hidden from the UHSAA website, presumably to build suspense for the playoffs. The final rankings are scheduled to be revealed on Oct. 25.

Region 9 volleyball standings (as of Oct. 18)

(tie) Desert Hills 10-3 (tie) Snow Canyon 10-3 (tie) Cedar 10-3 Crimson Cliffs 8-5 (tie) Hurricane 5-8 (tie) Dixie 5-8 (tie) Canyon View 2-11 (tie) Pine View 2-11

