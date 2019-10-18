Dixie State homecoming events include familiar favorites, new parade route

File photo from 2018 DSU homecoming game, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University is inviting community members and alumni to participate in the many time-honored traditions of Homecoming 2019.

According to a press release from the university, beginning with the tradition of turning the “D” on Black Hill red, DSU’s homecoming events will start Monday and run through Oct. 26.

“Homecoming is a time to reconnect with people that have made an impact in our lives,” DSU Director of Alumni Relations John Bowler said in the press release. “Whether a friend, professor or community member who has helped us in some way, remembering the people, places and things that have made us who we are is always worth our time.”

Homecoming week kicks off on Monday with the “Classic Car Show and Carnival” hosted by the DSU Alumni Association. Held at Atwood Innovation Plaza South Field from 5-7 p.m., this free event will include classic cars, local food trucks and carnival games.

On Tuesday, the 2020 Miss Dixie State scholarship competition will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center. General admission tickets are $10.

The next day, Dixie State will celebrate its continued growth, innovation and progress at the groundbreaking of the Science, Engineering & Technology Building at 11 a.m. at the Fountain Amphitheater on Dixie State’s campus.

The fun continues on Thursday when the Trailblazer 5K returns to campus with glow paint, glow sticks and plenty of prizes. Check-in starts at 7:30 p.m. with the race beginning at 8 p.m. Individuals and groups can register to compete online.

Friday ushers in a tradition-rich weekend. At 10 a.m., the annual “Homecoming Assembly” will be held in the Eccles Concert Hall where students, past and present, will join in celebrating their love for Dixie State. Following the assembly, the traditional “Rock the Mall” show will be held at noon on the Encampment Mall.

That evening, the sold-out “Alumni Banquet and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony” will celebrate some of Dixie’s outstanding supporters. Dr. Antone L. Brooks, Frank Habibian and Mary Esther Putnam will be inducted into Dixie State’s Hall of Fame. The banquet and ceremony will take place in the Kenneth N. Gardner Center Ballroom and will feature speaker Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Friday night the DSU Student Association will host a drive-in movie at 620 S. Tech Ridge Drive. This double-feature event will include family-friendly “Hotel Transylvania 3” beginning at dusk, followed by the PG-13 horror film “Insidious Chapter 2” at 9 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.

On Oct. 26, the annual homecoming parade will occur on a new route closer to campus, running down University Avenue from 150 South to 600 South. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and will feature Dixie State athletes, departments, alumni and community organizations.

The parade will lead into the DSU Alumni Association pregame tailgate, with food and fun for all at Atwood Innovation Plaza South Field beginning at 11 a.m. Following the tailgate, the Trailblazers will take on Chadron State with kick-off at 1 p.m. at Trailblazer Stadium.

