Unemployment in Utah improves slightly to 2.7%

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has improved slightly to 2.7%.

The Utah Department of Workforce Solutions released the latest monthly employment figures Friday. About 43,365 Utahns were actively looking for work in September. Unemployment was at 2.8% in August.

The national unemployment rate also dropped in September, by two-tenths of a percent, but it remains higher than Utah at 3.5%.

The Utah department’s report also shows nonfarm jobs in the state grew by 3% over a year, with 45,400 jobs added since September 2018.

Chief economist Mark Knold says Utah is on strong economic footing, especially within the private sector, which grew by 3.2% over a year, with 41,100 jobs added.

All 10 of the private sector major industry groups the department surveyed posted net job increases in September. The fastest employment growth was in information, construction and education and health services.

Additional analysis and tables are available online.

Written by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.