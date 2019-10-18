Statewide pumpkin suppliers face shortage after freezing temps

Stock image, St. George News

CENTERFIELD, Utah (AP) — Utah pumpkin suppliers have announced a shortage of pumpkins after cold temperatures were reported statewide.

KSL-TV reported Thursday that a freeze last week left Beck Family Farms short of pumpkins and is believed to have affected other suppliers.

Suppliers at the Centerfield farm say they usually grow about 3,000 tons (2,700 metric tons) of pumpkins annually to distribute to stores across the state.

Suppliers say about 17% of those pumpkins were soft to the touch, leaving them unusable for sale.

Farmer David Beck said the freeze came after an already cold spring that left production down about 50% across the state.

Suppliers say some shipments were cancelled and product would not be available after next week.

