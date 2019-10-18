What’s on the Menu: Angelica’s Mexican Grill | Sponsored by Camping World

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If you’re seeking the perfect Mexican fiesta for you next lunchtime excursion, look no further than Angelica’s Mexican Grill in downtown St. George.

Featuring authentic Mexico City-style street food, everything on the menu is made with love by owner and restaurateur Angelica Lancaster, who immigrated to the United States 15 years ago with her daughter and only two suitcases and recently was granted her official U.S. citizenship.

Join Sheldon and the moms of “Blooming in the Desert” spicing it up in Episode 46 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

Angelica’s Mexican Grill is home of their famous giant torta, a 16-inch Mexican sandwich stuffed with avocado, onion, sliced tomato, secret sauce and choice of carne asada, chicken or carnitas. That’s actually bigger than What’s on the Menu host Sheldon Demke’s face — that’s huge.

Any brave customer that takes on the challenge and devours the entire sandwich in 10 minutes or less earns a coupon for their next torta to be absolutely free.

“It’s so yummy,” Demke said.

If you’re looking for some spice, their salsa bar – made fresh from Angelica’s secret recipes – is a favorite among locals.

The more the better, said Caitlin Skillings of the St. George News show “Blooming in the Desert.”

“I love that I can just walk up to it and load up all my tacos with the perfect amount of salsa,” Skillings said.

Demke said he would highly recommend Angelica’s to anyone looking for “some amazing, authentic Mexican food.”

Angelica’s is located at 101 E. St. George Blvd., St. George. Check out their website here.

What's on the Menu: Angelica's

Resources

Angelica’s Mexican Grill | Website | Facebook | Location: 101 E. St. George Blvd., St. George (click for map) | Hours: Open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Monday-Saturday, closed Sunday | Telephone: 435-628-4399

