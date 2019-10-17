October 13, 2019 – December 24, 1949

Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and wife, Virgina Ruth Hogan Callahan passed away at Dixie Regional Medical Center on October 13, 2019 with her loved ones by her side.

She was born on December 24, 1949 in Nampa, Idaho to Millard Junior (Red) and Betty Jean Hogan.

She married the love of her life Mikeil Gene Callahan on April 5 ,1969. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on March 25, 1974.

Virginia grew up in Newport Beach, California. She loved the beach and the seashore; this love remained with her throughout her life. She loved serving others and taught her kids how to serve. She loved to shop for clothes and furniture and to find eclectic pieces to refinish. Her grandkids were everything to her. Her home was a gathering place for friends and family.

She loved her husband and family dearly. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Mikeil G. Callahan of St. George, Utah, sons, Jason (Jenny) Callahan, and Shane (Michelle) Callahan, daughters, Kimberly (Eric) Wolf, Marianne (Travis) Brunstad, and Tiffany (Chris) Thomas, grandkids, Jason M. Callahan, Casidy (Blake) Howard, Benjamin (Madison) Callahan, Shelbi (Tyler) Wilson, Dallin Wolf, Keaton Wolf, Erin Callahan, Jacob Callahan, Emma Callahan, Michael Callahan, Tristan Brunstad, Kennedi Brunstad, Brandon (Jane) Brunstad, Lexi Brunstad, Hailey Thomas, Tanner Thomas, and Trey Thomas, great-granddaughters, Maya Brunstad and Madilyn Howard, sister, Patricia (Gerald) Jones, and her triplet brothers, John (Ann) Hogan, Richard (Amy) Hogan, Tom (Heidi) Hogan, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Larry Michael Hogan.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the services on Monday, October 21st from 10:00am-11:30am. Interment will take place in the Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.