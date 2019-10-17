Two-day ‘Bike Lane on Main’ to show benefits of protected bike lanes; demonstration of bike lane set

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The city of St. George, Southwest Utah Public Health, Bike Utah and the bicycle and scooter sharing company Spin have partnered to generate the first “Bike Lane on Main,” a temporary protected bicycle lane, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to a press release from the city, the east lane on northbound Main Street between approximately 775 South and 1160 South will be utilized by nonmotorists.

To kick off the event, a demonstration that is open to the public will be held Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in the area of 775 S. Main St. A short program will outline the purpose and utility of the dedicated lane, after which a ride will take place starting from the program area.

“We have a number of goals with our Bike Lane on Main demo,” Marc Mortensen, support services director for the city and a member of the St. George Active Transportation Committee, said in the press release. “They include promoting the economic benefits of walking, biking and scootering to current and future city leaders and allowing city leaders and residents the opportunity to experience the comfort of a protected bike lane.”

Breakfast will be served during Tuesday’s program, as city and community leaders discuss the protected bike lane. Among the speakers is professional road cyclist and Southern Utah resident T.J. Eisenhart, an up-and-coming star on the circuit.

Eisenhart’s family has always been involved in cycling and bike riding. The cyclist from Lehi received his first road bike at the age of 11 and began racing a year later. He is currently racing as a member of BMC development team.

Funds to temporarily convert the lane were obtained in a grant through Spin.

For more information about Bike Lane on Main and other city events, visit the St. George city website here.

Event details

What: “Bike Lane” on Main demonstration.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 9:30 a.m.

Where: 775 S. Main St., St. George.

Information: City of St. George website.

