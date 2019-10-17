Southern Utah sets the perfect stage for a new hope for recovery

Stock image, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Between the snow-capped peaks of the Rocky Mountains in Utah and the bright lights of the famous Las Vegas lies a community — the warmth of which grows hope for the afflicted and addicted.

Southern Utah is a new home, a new hope for those seeking a way out of the darkness in a thriving community that is as active as it is friendly and that welcomes the troubled and scarred with open arms.

Many have dared their way out of substance abuse and sought education and careers in the field so they may lead the way.

Southern Utah is rich with hope, as if gold struck out of thin air. Our gold is made of something different: the acts and deeds of selfless individuals who reach down to those barely hanging on.

Getting active

This community thrives on the abundance of activities and its healthy fit lifestyle. Anyone would be hard pressed to find the same amount of fitness gyms within a 20-mile radius. It’s almost common knowledge today that aerobics and other exercise routines improve mental health drastically.

The population here also enjoys a wide variety of events, from mountain biking events to Ironman competitions and even a sober and clean softball league.

Former substance abusers struggle with boredom when leaving the structure of treatment, and with too much free time, they can think of relapse. However, in Southern Utah there are no shortage of activities. This active community beckons the recovering individual to get out and get active.

The possibilities are endless: run, jump, lift, climb, bike, hike, explore and exercise into a better way of life.

Recovery community

There is without a doubt one of the best recovery communities in the nation located in Southern Utah. So many have dedicated their lives and their professions to pass the torch of recovery to those who need its light the most. Look no further than Lion’s Gate Recovery for an example of individuals who have dedicated themselves in this way.

Nearly all of the staff are in recovery themselves. However, they make up a small portion of a much larger community banded together to help find recovery for individuals who are still suffering. It’s a network unlike any other who support themselves and are constantly and tirelessly carrying a message of hope.

The recovery community is as large as it is close. There is a sense of accountability and compassion that runs from one individual to the next. The roots of recovery have been growing here for many years, and the community has become one of the most nurturing environments for the recovering alcoholics or addicts. The open arms of Southern Utah welcome those who want to recover from substance abuse.

Why choose Southern Utah?

An active community and a strong recovery community? Is that enough? Maybe. However, there is something special about drug treatment here in Southern Utah. Something you may not find at another addiction rehab.

The compassion and willingness of the professionals in this field are beyond admirable – either in recovery themselves or devoting their careers to the care of each individual afflicted from substance use disorder. Day-in and day-out, weekends and holidays included. These champions face the substance abuse crisis head on.

The people at Lion’s Gate Recovery devote themselves to each and every individual that walks through their doors. To those unfamiliar with the recovery lifestyle, there are big wins and heartbreaking losses. Yet these outstanding professionals renew their passion for this field regardless of the uncertainties working in recovery brings. Unwavering, they stand up in the face of a growing addiction epidemic as a beacon of hope for the individual still suffering.

In the fight against the hardship of substance abuse, these selfless people are on the front lines. Providing a haven to begin the process of rebuilding the addicts’ or alcoholics’ lives from the ground up. The way out of substance abuse is through the right people that welcome you on your new journey. Find them at Lion’s Gate Recovery.

Written by SHANE P. CURRIN for Lion’s Gate Recovery.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Lion’s Gate Recovery: Website | Facebook | 24/7 telephone line 866-471-9476.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews