Lower Emerald Pool Trail to close periodically for trail repairs; full closure set for November

SPRINGDALE — Zion National Park has announced periodic closures of the Lower Emerald Pools Trail over the course of the next few weeks for repairs.

According to a press release from the park, the Lower Emerald Pool Trail will be closed Mondays through Thursdays, reopening Friday through Sunday, starting Oct. 21. A full closure for major trail repairs will commence on Lower Emerald Pool Trail in November, lasting until spring 2020 and remaining closed during the upcoming holiday season.

The Middle Emerald Pool Trail is situated above Lower Emerald Pool Trail and will connect hikers to the Sand Bench Trail and Upper Emerald Pool Trail when reopened. This moderately difficult trail has been closed since January 2011. The work on Middle and Lower Emerald Pool trails is not connected to recent rockslides in the park.

Upper Emerald Pool Trail, which recently reopened after being closed for a year, will remain accessible from the Kayenta Trail, which begins from Shuttle Stop 6, The Grotto.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as we continue to work on reopening trails damaged by landslides and precipitation events,” park officials said in the press release.

For up to date trail information, please stop by the park visitor centers, visit the Zion National Park website or follow the park on Twitter.

