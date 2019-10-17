Do you have the winning ticket? $10,000 Mega Millions unclaimed after purchase in Littlefield

Stock image | Photo by Deagreez/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Officials are searching for the person who purchased a winning Mega Millions ticket in Littlefield, Arizona.

The ticket, according to Arizona State Lottery officials, was sold at the Beaver Dam Station in Littlefield, and the winning ticket — with a prize value of $10,000 — was chosen Tuesday. The winning numbers are 4, 12, 14, 35, 70 with Mega Ball number 2. The chances of matching the winning $10,000 ticket are 1 in 931,001, according to the Mega Millions website.

Beaver Dam Station store clerk Tammy Rutherford told St. George News most of the lottery tickets sold in Littlefield are to Utah and Nevada residents, leaving Arizona residents in the minority. Rutherford said around 40% of lottery tickets the Beaver Dam Station sells are to Utah residents.

“Our population is real minimal up here,” she said. “There’s only like 36 miles of Arizona strip here. So between Mesquite, Nevada, and St. George, Utah, it’s only like 36 miles.”

Arizona Lottery retailers can redeem prizes from $100 to $599, but only the Phoenix and Tucson Lottery Offices can redeem prizes worth $600 or more. Tickets expire 180 days from the date of the draw, and a ticket cannot be redeemed once it has expired. This particular ticket will expire on April 12 if no one comes forward.

The Arizona Lottery likens a lottery ticket to cash, stating that unless the back of a ticket it signed, anyone of legal age can redeem the ticket if it is in their possession. The lottery is not responsible if a ticket is lost, stolen or damaged.

If the winner is living in a state outside of Utah, they can mail in the winning ticket alongside an Arizona Lottery Winners Claim Form. The winner’s name, address and signature should be included on the back of the ticket, and when mailing the ticket, the winner should include a copy of the front of their driver’s license, state ID or other government-issued photo ID.

The draw included 4,874 $2 winners, 2,105 $4 winners, 588 $10 winners, 14 $200 winners and 3 $500 winners. The unidentified person is the sole $10,000 winner.

The next drawing for the Mega Millions Jackpot prize, which is now up to $71 million, is scheduled for Friday. Players have 1 in 302,575,350 odds of matching the winning jackpot ticket.

